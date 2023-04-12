Tommy Edman -- 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Colorado Rockies, with Jose Urena on the hill, on April 12 at 3:10 PM ET.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: José Ureña
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

  • Edman is hitting .289 with a double, a home run and five walks.
  • Edman has picked up a hit in seven of 11 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
  • He has hit a home run in one of 11 games, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Edman has driven in a run in one game this year.
  • In four of 11 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 5
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
  • The Rockies have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.28).
  • The Rockies rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (15 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Urena (0-2) pitches for the Rockies to make his third start this season.
  • His last appearance came on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when the righty threw 2 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
