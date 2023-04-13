When the (7-5) take on the (5-7) at Busch Stadium on Thursday, April 13 at 7:45 PM ET, Vince Velasquez will be looking for his 200th strikeout of the season (he's currently sitting at 4).

The Cardinals are the favorite in this one, at -275, while the underdog Pirates have +220 odds to upset. St. Louis is the run-line favorite (-2.5). An 8.5-run total has been set for the contest.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, April 13, 2023

Thursday, April 13, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Jordan Montgomery - STL (2-0, 2.25 ERA) vs Velasquez - PIT (0-2, 9.82 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Cardinals versus Pirates game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Cardinals (-275) in this matchup, means that you think the Cardinals will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $13.64 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, such as player props (will Nolan Arenado hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have been favorites in seven games this season and won four (57.1%) of those contests.

The Cardinals have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -275 or shorter.

St. Louis has a 73.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Pirates have been victorious in six, or 54.5%, of the 11 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have placed on the Pirates this season with a +220 moneyline set for this game.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+125) Tyler O'Neill 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+160) Nolan Arenado 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+120) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+150) Brendan Donovan 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+200)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Cardinals, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 1st Win NL Central +135 - 2nd

Think the Cardinals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for St. Louis and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.