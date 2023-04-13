Paul Goldschmidt Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Pirates - April 13
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Paul Goldschmidt -- 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Vince Velasquez on the hill, on April 13 at 7:45 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Rockies.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with an OBP of .491, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .523.
- He ranks ninth in batting average, fifth in on base percentage, and 52nd in slugging among the qualified batters in baseball.
- Goldschmidt is batting .333 during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- Goldschmidt has gotten at least one hit in 83.3% of his games this year (10 of 12), with at least two hits six times (50.0%).
- He has gone deep in one of 12 games, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
- In five games this season (41.7%), Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once seven times this season (58.3%), including one multi-run game.
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 26th in the league with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have a 4.92 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (17 total, 1.4 per game).
- Velasquez (0-2) takes the mound for the Pirates to make his third start this season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed 2 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
