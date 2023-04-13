Willson Contreras Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Pirates - April 13
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-5 in his last game, Willson Contreras and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will hand the ball to Vince Velasquez) at 7:45 PM ET on Thursday.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Rockies.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is hitting .179 with a double and three walks.
- This year, Contreras has recorded at least one hit in five of 11 games (45.5%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a home run in his 11 games this year.
- Contreras has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored at least one run three times this season (27.3%), including one multi-run game.
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|6
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates' 4.92 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 17 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- The Pirates will look to Velasquez (0-2) in his third start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed 2 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
