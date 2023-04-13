After going 0-for-5 in his last game, Willson Contreras and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will hand the ball to Vince Velasquez) at 7:45 PM ET on Thursday.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Rockies.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

  • Contreras is hitting .179 with a double and three walks.
  • This year, Contreras has recorded at least one hit in five of 11 games (45.5%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 11 games this year.
  • Contreras has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored at least one run three times this season (27.3%), including one multi-run game.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 6
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (16.7%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates' 4.92 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 17 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
  • The Pirates will look to Velasquez (0-2) in his third start of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed 2 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
