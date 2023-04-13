After going 0-for-5 in his last game, Willson Contreras and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will hand the ball to Vince Velasquez) at 7:45 PM ET on Thursday.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Rockies.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023

Thursday, April 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez

Vince Velásquez TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willson Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is hitting .179 with a double and three walks.

This year, Contreras has recorded at least one hit in five of 11 games (45.5%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a home run in his 11 games this year.

Contreras has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored at least one run three times this season (27.3%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 6 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (16.7%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings