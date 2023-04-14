Friday's game that pits the St. Louis Cardinals (5-8) against the Pittsburgh Pirates (8-5) at Busch Stadium should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-5 in favor of the Cardinals. Game time is at 8:15 PM ET on April 14.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the St. Louis Cardinals will send Jake Woodford (0-2) to the mound, while Johan Oviedo (1-0) will get the nod for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 14, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Cardinals vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Cardinals 6, Pirates 5.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.

St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Cardinals did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

The Cardinals have entered the game as favorites eight times this season and won four of those games.

St. Louis is 3-1 this season when entering a game favored by -155 or more on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.

St. Louis has scored 56 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Cardinals' 4.89 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.

Cardinals Schedule