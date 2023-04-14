The St. Louis Cardinals and Dylan Carlson, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium, Friday at 8:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dylan Carlson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Dylan Carlson At The Plate

Carlson is batting .300 with a double and a walk.

Carlson has picked up a hit in four games this year (57.1%), including one multi-hit game.

In seven games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Carlson has not driven in a run this season.

He has scored in four games this season (57.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 2 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings