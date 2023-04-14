Nolan Arenado Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Pirates - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Nolan Arenado (coming off going 1-for-4) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Johan Oviedo. First pitch is at 8:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado leads St. Louis in slugging percentage (.472) thanks to four extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 38th, his on-base percentage ranks 57th, and he is 73rd in the league in slugging.
- In 92.3% of his 13 games this season, Arenado has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 13 games played this season, and in 3.4% of his plate appearances.
- Arenado has picked up an RBI in six games this year (46.2%), with more than one RBI in four of those games (30.8%).
- He has scored at least once five times this season (38.5%), including one multi-run game.
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|6
|7 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (50.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (33.3%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective eight K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Pirates have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.54).
- Pirates pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (17 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Pirates are sending Oviedo (1-0) out to make his third start of the season.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty threw 6 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing five hits.
