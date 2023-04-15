Celtics vs. Hawks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NBA Playoffs Game 1
The Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks are doing battle in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 1 on tap.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Celtics vs. Hawks matchup.
Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info
- Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
Celtics vs. Hawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Celtics Moneyline
|Hawks Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Celtics (-9)
|230.5
|-410
|+330
|BetMGM
|Celtics (-9.5)
|230.5
|-400
|+310
|PointsBet
|Celtics (-9)
|230.5
|-417
|+330
|Tipico
|Celtics (-9.5)
|230.5
|-400
|+325
Celtics vs. Hawks Betting Trends
- The Celtics are outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game with a +535 scoring differential overall. They put up 117.9 points per game (fourth in the NBA) and allow 111.4 per contest (fourth in the league).
- The Hawks score 118.4 points per game (third in NBA) and give up 118.1 (25th in league) for a +24 scoring differential overall.
- These teams rack up a combined 236.3 points per game, 5.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- These teams give up a combined 229.5 points per game, one fewer point than this contest's total.
- Boston is 45-34-3 ATS this season.
- Atlanta has compiled a 35-44-3 ATS record so far this season.
Celtics Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Malcolm Brogdon
|14.5
|-105
|14.9
|Marcus Smart
|12.5
|-110
|11.5
|Al Horford
|9.5
|-110
|9.8
