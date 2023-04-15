Lars Nootbaar Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Pirates - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Lars Nootbaar is available when the St. Louis Cardinals take on Roansy Contreras and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium Saturday at 2:15 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on April 15 against the Blue Jays) he went 1-for-4.
Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Lars Nootbaar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Lars Nootbaar At The Plate (2022)
- Nootbaar hit .228 with 16 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 52 walks.
- Nootbaar picked up at least one hit 53 times last year in 110 games played (48.2%), including multiple hits on 12 occasions (10.9%).
- He went yard in 12.7% of his games in 2022 (14 of 110), including 4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 25.5% of his games a year ago (28 of 110), Nootbaar drove home a run. In nine of those games (8.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in three contests.
- He scored in 41 of 110 games last year, with multiple runs in 10 of those games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|52
|.184
|AVG
|.266
|.271
|OBP
|.399
|.346
|SLG
|.539
|10
|XBH
|23
|6
|HR
|8
|16
|RBI
|24
|35/16
|K/BB
|36/36
|1
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|57
|22 (41.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|31 (54.4%)
|4 (7.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (14.0%)
|15 (28.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|26 (45.6%)
|6 (11.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (14.0%)
|11 (20.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|17 (29.8%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff last season ranked 22nd in MLB.
- The Pirates had the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.66).
- The Pirates allowed the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (164 total, one per game).
- Contreras (1-1) makes the start for the Pirates, his third of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Monday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander went 3 1/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up nine hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.