Luke Kennard and the rest of the Memphis Grizzlies match up versus the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Playoffs on Sunday, at 3:00 PM ET.

Kennard, in his most recent game (April 7 win against the Bucks) posted 19 points and five assists.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Kennard, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Luke Kennard Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 9.3 15.7 Rebounds 2.5 2.7 4.2 Assists -- 1.5 2.4 PRA -- 13.5 22.3 PR -- 12 19.9 3PM 2.5 2.3 4.2



Luke Kennard Insights vs. the Lakers

Kennard's opponents, the Lakers, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking second with 104.8 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies average the sixth-most possessions per game with 104.1.

The Lakers are the 20th-best defensive team in the league, conceding 116.6 points per contest.

On the glass, the Lakers have allowed 44.9 rebounds per game, which puts them 25th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Lakers are ranked 15th in the NBA, allowing 25.7 per contest.

The Lakers are the 18th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 12.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Luke Kennard vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/7/2023 19 6 7 5 0 0 0 2/28/2023 23 6 1 1 2 0 0 11/9/2022 25 13 3 2 3 0 1 10/20/2022 24 11 1 1 3 0 0

