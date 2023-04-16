The St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Arenado (batting .333 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, six walks and eight RBI), take on starter Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium, Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.

He is looking to bounce back after a four-strikeout performance in his last game against the Pirates.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

Busch Stadium

Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

Mitch Keller TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado leads St. Louis in slugging percentage (.459) thanks to four extra-base hits.

He ranks 28th in batting average, 50th in on base percentage, and 76th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.

Arenado has had a hit in 13 of 15 games this season (86.7%), including multiple hits six times (40.0%).

He has hit a home run in two of 15 games played this year, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.

Arenado has an RBI in six of 15 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in six of 15 games (40.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 6 8 (88.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

