Santi Aldama could make a big impact for the Memphis Grizzlies at 3:00 PM on Sunday versus the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In a 138-131 loss to the Pelicans (his most recent game) Aldama posted two points.

Below, we dig into Aldama's stats and trends to help you find the top prop bets.

Santi Aldama Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 9.0 8.7 Rebounds 4.5 4.8 6.1 Assists -- 1.3 1.4 PRA -- 15.1 16.2 PR -- 13.8 14.8 3PM 0.5 1.2 1.0



Santi Aldama Insights vs. the Lakers

Aldama is responsible for taking 7.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 6.8 per game.

Aldama is averaging 3.5 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Aldama's opponents, the Lakers, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking second with 104.8 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies average the sixth-most possessions per game with 104.1.

The Lakers are the 20th-best defensive team in the NBA, giving up 116.6 points per game.

The Lakers are the 25th-ranked team in the league, conceding 44.9 rebounds per contest.

The Lakers are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 25.7 assists per game.

The Lakers are the 18th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 12.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Santi Aldama vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/7/2023 26 11 5 1 2 1 0 2/28/2023 15 6 3 1 0 0 0 1/20/2023 15 4 5 0 0 0 1

