Tommy Edman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Pirates - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Tommy Edman (.212 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, six walks and an RBI) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Mitch Keller. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Pirates.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Tommy Edman At The Plate
- Edman is batting .250 with a double, a home run and seven walks.
- Edman has gotten a hit in eight of 14 games this season (57.1%), including three multi-hit games (21.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in one of 14 games, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
- Edman has driven in a run in one game this year.
- He has scored at least once four times this season (28.6%), including one multi-run game.
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|5
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates' 4.33 team ERA ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Pirates rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (17 total, 1.1 per game).
- Keller (1-0) takes the mound for the Pirates in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 3.57 ERA in 17 2/3 innings pitched, with 22 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 27-year-old's 3.57 ERA ranks 46th, 1.358 WHIP ranks 59th, and 11.2 K/9 ranks 14th among qualifying pitchers this season.
