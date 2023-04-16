Xavier Tillman could make a big impact for the Memphis Grizzlies at 3:00 PM on Sunday versus the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Last time out, which was on April 7, Tillman put up eight points, seven rebounds and two steals in a 137-114 win versus the Bucks.

If you'd like to place a wager on Tillman's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Xavier Tillman Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 7.0 9.4 Rebounds 7.5 5.0 6.2 Assists -- 1.6 1.8 PRA 18.5 13.6 17.4 PR -- 12 15.6 3PM 0.5 0.1 0.0



Xavier Tillman Insights vs. the Lakers

This season, Xavier Tillman has made 3.1 shots per game, which accounts for 5.2% of his team's total makes.

Tillman's opponents, the Lakers, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking second, averaging 104.8 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies average 104.1 per game, sixth-highest among NBA teams.

The Lakers give up 116.6 points per game, 20th-ranked in the league.

Conceding 44.9 rebounds per game, the Lakers are the 25th-ranked squad in the league.

The Lakers are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 25.7 assists per contest.

The Lakers allow 12.5 made 3-pointers per game, 18th-ranked in the NBA.

Xavier Tillman vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/7/2023 32 11 10 2 0 1 4 2/28/2023 32 18 11 2 0 1 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.