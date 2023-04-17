The Philadelphia 76ers will meet the Brooklyn Nets in Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.

76ers vs. Nets Game Info

When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, April 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBC Sports Networks

76ers Stats Insights

The 76ers make 48.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Nets have allowed to their opponents (46.3%).

Philadelphia is 43-11 when it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.

The 76ers are the 26th best rebounding team in the league, the Nets rank 28th.

The 76ers put up only 2.7 more points per game (115.2) than the Nets give up (112.5).

Philadelphia is 41-5 when scoring more than 112.5 points.

Nets Stats Insights

The Nets have shot at a 48.7% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 47.3% shooting opponents of the 76ers have averaged.

Brooklyn is 36-12 when it shoots better than 47.3% from the field.

The Nets are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 27th.

The Nets put up an average of 113.4 points per game, just 2.5 more points than the 110.9 the 76ers allow to opponents.

Brooklyn has put together a 35-15 record in games it scores more than 110.9 points.

76ers Home & Away Comparison

The 76ers are putting up 114.2 points per game this year in home games, which is two fewer points than they're averaging in away games (116.2).

Defensively Philadelphia has played better at home this year, giving up 109.5 points per game, compared to 112.3 on the road.

At home, the 76ers are draining 0.6 more three-pointers per game (12.9) than away from home (12.3). They also own a higher three-point percentage at home (38.9%) compared to away from home (38.5%).

Nets Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 the Nets are putting up fewer points at home (113 per game) than away (113.7). But they also are conceding fewer points at home (110) than on the road (115).

Brooklyn concedes 110 points per game at home, and 115 away.

The Nets average 0.9 more assists per game at home (26) than away (25.1).

76ers Injuries

Name Game Status Injury James Harden Questionable Achilles Tobias Harris Questionable Hip PJ Tucker Questionable Calf Joel Embiid Questionable Calf Georges Niang Questionable Knee De'Anthony Melton Questionable Calf Tyrese Maxey Questionable Neck

Nets Injuries