Bruins vs. Panthers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1
The Boston Bruins host the Florida Panthers Monday in the first game of the NHL Playoffs First Round, beginning at 7:30 PM ET on . The Bruins are favored (-225) against the Panthers (+190).
Prepare for this NHL Playoffs First Round matchup with a glimpse at who we predict will win the game.
Bruins vs. Panthers Predictions for Monday
Our projections model for this matchup calls for a final score of Bruins 5, Panthers 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-225)
- Computer Predicted Total: 6.4
- Computer Predicted Spread: Bruins (-2.7)
Bruins Splits and Trends
- The Bruins (65-12-5 overall) have an 11-5-16 record in games that have required overtime.
- Boston has 40 points (19-6-2) in the 27 games it has played that were decided by one goal.
- In the five games this season the Bruins scored just one goal, they've finished 1-4-0 (two points).
- Boston has taken 14 points from the 11 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (6-3-2 record).
- The Bruins are 58-4-3 in the 65 games when they have scored three or more goals (to record 119 points).
- In the 37 games when Boston has recorded a lone power-play goal, it picked up 67 points after finishing 32-2-3.
- In the 51 games when it outshot its opponent, Boston is 37-9-5 (79 points).
- The Bruins' opponents have had more shots in 30 games. The Bruins finished 27-3-0 in those contests (54 points).
Panthers Splits and Trends
- The Panthers have a 42-32-8 record this season and are 6-8-14 in contests that have gone to overtime.
- In the 24 games Florida has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 31 points.
- In eight games this season when the Panthers ended a game with only one goal, they earned a total of three points (1-6-1).
- When Florida has scored exactly two goals this season, they've earned five points (2-12-1 record).
- The Panthers have scored three or more goals 58 times, earning 84 points from those matchups (39-13-6).
- This season, Florida has recorded a single power-play goal in 33 games and picked up 42 points with a record of 19-10-4.
- When it outshoots its opponent this season, Florida has posted a record of 28-22-3 (59 points).
- The Panthers have been outshot by opponents in 26 games, going 13-10-3 to register 29 points.
|Bruins Rank
|Bruins AVG
|Panthers AVG
|Panthers Rank
|2nd
|3.67
|Goals Scored
|3.51
|6th
|1st
|2.12
|Goals Allowed
|3.32
|21st
|9th
|33
|Shots
|36.9
|1st
|8th
|29.8
|Shots Allowed
|31.9
|22nd
|12th
|22.2%
|Power Play %
|22.8%
|10th
|1st
|87.3%
|Penalty Kill %
|76%
|23rd
Bruins vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel:
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
