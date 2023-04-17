The St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Gorman (batting .278 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, two home runs, three walks and eight RBI), battle starter Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Busch Stadium, Monday at 7:45 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (2-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Pirates.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Monday, April 17, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

Gorman has 16 hits, which is tops among St. Louis hitters this season, while batting .333 with eight extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 24th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.

Gorman has gotten a hit in 11 of 14 games this year (78.6%), with more than one hit on four occasions (28.6%).

Looking at the 14 games he has played this year, he's homered in three of them (21.4%), and in 7% of his trips to the plate.

Gorman has driven home a run in eight games this season (57.1%), including more than one RBI in 28.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In four of 14 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 5 8 (88.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (40.0%) 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings