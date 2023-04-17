Willson Contreras Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Willson Contreras (.125 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, six walks and three RBI) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Pirates.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is hitting .200 with two doubles and six walks.
- Contreras has gotten a hit in seven of 15 games this year (46.7%), with multiple hits on three occasions (20.0%).
- He has not hit a long ball in his 15 games this season.
- Contreras has driven in a run in four games this year (26.7%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- In four of 15 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|6
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (16.7%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.47 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (22 total, 1.4 per game).
- Kelly gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 4.11 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing only one hit.
- In three games this season, the 34-year-old has put up a 4.11 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .196 to his opponents.
