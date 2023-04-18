Jordan Montgomery will start for the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday at Busch Stadium against Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET in this second game of a three-game series.

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals are 13th in MLB play with 18 total home runs.

St. Louis is 11th in baseball with a .416 slugging percentage.

The Cardinals' .270 batting average is sixth-best in MLB.

St. Louis has the No. 23 offense in baseball, scoring 4.1 runs per game (70 total runs).

The Cardinals rank seventh in MLB with a .342 on-base percentage.

The Cardinals strike out 8.2 times per game to rank 12th in baseball.

St. Louis' pitching staff is 12th in the majors with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

St. Louis' 4.44 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cardinals have the 25th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.467).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Montgomery gets the start for the Cardinals, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.45 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.

Montgomery is aiming to register his third straight quality start in this matchup.

Montgomery will look to go five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging six innings per outing.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 4/13/2023 Pirates L 5-0 Home Jordan Montgomery Vince Velásquez 4/14/2023 Pirates W 3-0 Home Jake Woodford Johan Oviedo 4/15/2023 Pirates L 6-3 Home Steven Matz Roansy Contreras 4/16/2023 Pirates W 5-4 Home Miles Mikolas Mitch Keller 4/17/2023 Diamondbacks L 6-3 Home Jack Flaherty Merrill Kelly 4/18/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Jordan Montgomery Drey Jameson 4/19/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Jake Woodford Madison Bumgarner 4/21/2023 Mariners - Away Steven Matz George Kirby 4/22/2023 Mariners - Away Miles Mikolas Luis Castillo 4/23/2023 Mariners - Away Jack Flaherty Chris Flexen 4/24/2023 Giants - Away Jordan Montgomery Alex Cobb

