Brendan Donovan Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Brendan Donovan (.268 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles and three walks) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Madison Bumgarner. First pitch is at 1:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Madison Bumgarner
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Brendan Donovan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Brendan Donovan At The Plate
- Donovan is batting .270 with three doubles, two home runs and five walks.
- Donovan will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .381 in his last games.
- Donovan has gotten a hit in 12 of 16 games this year (75.0%), with more than one hit on three occasions (18.8%).
- He has homered in two of 16 games played this season, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
- Donovan has driven in a run in three games this season (18.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in seven games this year (43.8%), including three multi-run games (18.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|5
|9 (81.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (26 total, 1.4 per game).
- Bumgarner (0-2) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his fourth start of the season. He has a 7.90 ERA in 13 2/3 innings pitched, with eight strikeouts.
- The lefty last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while giving up hits.
- In three games this season, the 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.90, with 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .321 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.