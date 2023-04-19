Grizzlies vs. Lakers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Los Angeles Lakers are 1.5-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on Wednesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA. The Lakers have a 1-0 series lead. The matchup has an over/under of 226.5.
Grizzlies vs. Lakers Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Lakers
|-1.5
|226.5
Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats
- Memphis has played 47 games this season that have gone over 226.5 combined points scored.
- Memphis' games this year have had a 229.9-point total on average, 3.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- So far this year, Memphis has compiled a 40-42-0 record against the spread.
- The Grizzlies have won in three, or 15.8%, of the 19 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- Memphis has a record of 3-16, a 15.8% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by -110 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Memphis has a 52.4% chance of pulling out a win.
Grizzlies vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 226.5
|% of Games Over 226.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Lakers
|53
|64.6%
|117.2
|234.1
|116.6
|229.6
|232.1
|Grizzlies
|47
|57.3%
|116.9
|234.1
|113
|229.6
|230.9
Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends
- Memphis has gone 5-5 over its past 10 contests, with a 3-7 record against the spread during that span.
- In their past 10 games, the Grizzlies have hit the over five times.
- This year, Memphis is 25-16-0 at home against the spread (.610 winning percentage). On the road, it is 15-26-0 ATS (.366).
- The Grizzlies score an average of 116.9 points per game, just 0.3 more points than the 116.6 the Lakers give up.
- Memphis is 28-13 against the spread and 34-7 overall when it scores more than 116.6 points.
Grizzlies vs. Lakers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Lakers
|41-41
|15-16
|44-38
|Grizzlies
|40-42
|6-13
|37-45
Grizzlies vs. Lakers Point Insights
|Lakers
|Grizzlies
|117.2
|116.9
|6
|8
|31-19
|28-13
|34-16
|34-7
|116.6
|113
|20
|11
|28-17
|33-22
|28-17
|41-14
