The Los Angeles Lakers are 1.5-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on Wednesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA. The Lakers have a 1-0 series lead. The matchup has an over/under of 226.5.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -1.5 226.5

Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats

Memphis has played 47 games this season that have gone over 226.5 combined points scored.

Memphis' games this year have had a 229.9-point total on average, 3.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this year, Memphis has compiled a 40-42-0 record against the spread.

The Grizzlies have won in three, or 15.8%, of the 19 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Memphis has a record of 3-16, a 15.8% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by -110 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Memphis has a 52.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lakers 53 64.6% 117.2 234.1 116.6 229.6 232.1 Grizzlies 47 57.3% 116.9 234.1 113 229.6 230.9

Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends

Memphis has gone 5-5 over its past 10 contests, with a 3-7 record against the spread during that span.

In their past 10 games, the Grizzlies have hit the over five times.

This year, Memphis is 25-16-0 at home against the spread (.610 winning percentage). On the road, it is 15-26-0 ATS (.366).

The Grizzlies score an average of 116.9 points per game, just 0.3 more points than the 116.6 the Lakers give up.

Memphis is 28-13 against the spread and 34-7 overall when it scores more than 116.6 points.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Betting Splits

Lakers and Grizzlies Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lakers 41-41 15-16 44-38 Grizzlies 40-42 6-13 37-45

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Point Insights

Lakers Grizzlies 117.2 Points Scored (PG) 116.9 6 NBA Rank (PPG) 8 31-19 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 28-13 34-16 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 34-7 116.6 Points Allowed (PG) 113 20 NBA Rank (PAPG) 11 28-17 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 33-22 28-17 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 41-14

