When the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) and Memphis Grizzlies (51-31) square off at FedExForum on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, Ja Morant will be a player to watch.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Lakers

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19

Wednesday, April 19 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: FedExForum

FedExForum Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Grizzlies' Last Game

The Lakers beat the Grizzlies, 128-112, on Sunday. Rui Hachimura scored a team-high 29 points for the Lakers, and Jaren Jackson Jr. had 31 for the Grizzlies.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jaren Jackson Jr. 31 5 4 1 2 2 Desmond Bane 22 5 6 0 0 3 Ja Morant 18 6 2 2 0 2

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Morant is averaging team highs in points (26.2 per game) and assists (8.1). And he is delivering 5.9 rebounds, making 46.6% of his shots from the floor and 30.7% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per contest.

Jackson is putting up 18.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1 assists per game, making 50.6% of his shots from the field and 35.5% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per contest.

Desmond Bane is putting up 21.5 points, 5 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest, making 47.9% of his shots from the floor and 40.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 treys per contest.

Tyus Jones is putting up 10.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest, making 43.8% of his shots from the field and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per contest.

Dillon Brooks gets the Grizzlies 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jaren Jackson Jr. 19.5 5.9 1.2 0.8 2.2 1.8 Desmond Bane 19.1 3.9 4.5 0.7 0.2 2.4 Ja Morant 14.3 4 4.8 0.7 0.1 0.8 Dillon Brooks 12.6 3.3 2.3 0.7 0.2 1.9 Xavier Tillman 8.1 5.6 1.8 1 0.6 0

