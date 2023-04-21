Lars Nootbaar -- 1-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the hill, on April 21 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: George Kirby
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate (2022)

  • Nootbaar hit .228 with 16 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 52 walks.
  • Nootbaar got a hit in 48.2% of his 110 games last season, with at least two hits in 10.9% of those contests.
  • He hit a home run in 12.7% of his games in 2022 (14 of 110), including 4% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 25.5% of his games a season ago (28 of 110), Nootbaar plated a run. In nine of those games (8.2%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in three contests.
  • He came around to score 41 times in 110 games (37.3%) last season, including 10 occasions when he scored more than once (9.1%).

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

47 GP 52
.184 AVG .266
.271 OBP .399
.346 SLG .539
10 XBH 23
6 HR 8
16 RBI 24
35/16 K/BB 36/36
1 SB 3
53 GP 57
22 (41.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 31 (54.4%)
4 (7.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (14.0%)
15 (28.3%) Games w/1+ Run 26 (45.6%)
6 (11.3%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (14.0%)
11 (20.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 17 (29.8%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff last season ranked 12th in the big leagues.
  • The Mariners' 3.59 team ERA ranked eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combined to give up 186 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (24th in the league).
  • The Mariners will send Kirby (1-1) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.78 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander went 6 1/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • In three games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.78, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .299 against him.
