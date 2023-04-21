Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round features the Dallas Stars and the Minnesota Wild meeting at 9:30 PM ET on Friday, April 21 on TBS, SN1, TVAS, BSN, BSWIX, and BSSW. The series record is tied at 1-1. Bookmakers give the Stars -115 moneyline odds in this matchup with the Wild (-105).

Ahead of this matchup, here is who we predict to bring home the win in Friday's NHL Playoffs First Round action.

Stars vs. Wild Predictions for Friday

Our projection model for this matchup expects a final score of Wild 4, Stars 3.

Moneyline Pick: Wild (-105)

Wild (-105) Computer Predicted Total: 6

6 Computer Predicted Spread: Wild (-0)

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars have a 47-21-14 record overall, with an 8-15-23 record in matchups that have needed overtime.

Dallas has 30 points (9-6-12) in the 27 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

The 13 times this season the Stars finished a game with only one goal, they went 3-8-2 (eight points).

Dallas has taken 17 points from the 16 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (5-4-7 record).

The Stars are 40-7-6 in the 53 games when they have scored three or more goals (to register 86 points).

In the 26 games when Dallas has recorded a lone power-play goal, it went 14-5-7 to record 35 points.

In the 47 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Dallas is 29-11-7 (65 points).

The Stars' opponents have had more shots in 33 games. The Stars went 15-10-8 in those contests (38 points).

Wild Splits and Trends

The Wild have earned a record of 13-11-24 in overtime contests as part of an overall mark of 46-25-11.

Minnesota has earned 31 points (13-7-5) in its 25 games decided by one goal.

In 13 games this season when the Wild finished a game with just one goal, they earned a total of eight points (3-8-2).

Minnesota has earned 19 points (9-7-1 record) this season when scoring exactly two goals .

The Wild have earned 77 points in their 50 games with at least three goals scored.

This season, Minnesota has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in 37 games has a record of 23-12-2 in those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Minnesota has posted a record of 22-14-5 (49 points).

The Wild have been outshot by opponents 41 times this season, and earned 54 points in those games.

Stars Rank Stars AVG Wild AVG Wild Rank 7th 3.43 Goals Scored 2.91 23rd 3rd 2.62 Goals Allowed 2.67 6th 14th 31.9 Shots 30.9 18th 9th 29.9 Shots Allowed 31.1 16th 5th 25% Power Play % 21.4% 15th 3rd 83.5% Penalty Kill % 82% 10th

Stars vs. Wild Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Friday, April 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SN1, TVAS, BSN, BSWIX, and BSSW

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

