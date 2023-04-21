The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tommy Edman (batting .273 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, six walks and seven RBI), battle starting pitcher George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

He racked up three extra-base hits in his previous appearance (3-for-4 with a double, a triple, a home run and five RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: George Kirby
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

  • Edman is hitting .274 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine walks.
  • Edman has picked up a hit in 55.6% of his 18 games this year, with at least two hits in 27.8% of them.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 18 games played this year, and in 2.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Edman has driven in a run in three games this season (16.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in six of 18 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 5
8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The Mariners pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mariners have a 3.70 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (13 total, 0.7 per game).
  • Kirby (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 3.78 ERA in 16 2/3 innings pitched, with 12 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.78, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .299 batting average against him.
