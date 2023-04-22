The Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets will match up in a decisive Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the 76ers vs. Nets matchup.

76ers vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, WWOR, and NBCS-PH

TNT, WWOR, and NBCS-PH Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

76ers vs. Nets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

76ers vs. Nets Betting Trends

The 76ers outscore opponents by 4.3 points per game (scoring 115.2 points per game to rank 14th in the league while allowing 110.9 per contest to rank third in the NBA) and have a +354 scoring differential overall.

The Nets have a +70 scoring differential, putting up 113.4 points per game (19th in league) and allowing 112.5 (eighth in NBA).

The two teams combine to score 228.6 points per game, 19.6 more points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these teams average 223.4 combined points per game, 14.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Philadelphia has won 48 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 34 times.

Brooklyn is 42-39-1 ATS this season.

76ers Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Joel Embiid 27.5 -115 33.1 Tyrese Maxey 24.5 -105 20.3 James Harden 23.5 -105 21.0 Tobias Harris 16.5 -120 14.7 De'Anthony Melton 7.5 -115 10.1

Want to place a bet on a player prop for PJ Tucker or another 76ers player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Looking to place a futures bet on the 76ers? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.