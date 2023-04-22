Anthony Davis NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Lakers vs. Grizzlies - April 22
Anthony Davis and his Los Angeles Lakers teammates take the court versus the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday.
With prop bets available for Davis, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.
Anthony Davis Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|22.5
|25.9
|23.4
|Rebounds
|12.5
|12.5
|12.4
|Assists
|2.5
|2.6
|3.2
|PRA
|38.5
|41
|39
|PR
|--
|38.4
|35.8
|3PM
|0.5
|0.3
|0.2
Anthony Davis Insights vs. the Grizzlies
- This season, Anthony Davis has made 9.7 shots per game, which accounts for 15.4% of his team's total makes.
- Davis' Lakers average 104.8 possessions per game, second-highest among NBA teams, while the Grizzlies are one of the league's fastest, ranking sixth with 104.1 possessions per contest.
- On defense, the Grizzlies have given up 113 points per game, which is 11th-best in the league.
- The Grizzlies are the 21st-ranked team in the league, allowing 44.4 rebounds per contest.
- Conceding 26.4 assists per contest, the Grizzlies are the 26th-ranked team in the league.
- Allowing 13 made 3-pointers per game, the Grizzlies are the 25th-ranked team in the league.
Anthony Davis vs. the Grizzlies
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|4/19/2023
|38
|13
|9
|3
|1
|5
|0
|4/16/2023
|37
|22
|12
|3
|0
|7
|3
|3/7/2023
|36
|30
|22
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2/28/2023
|36
|28
|19
|0
|0
|5
|0
