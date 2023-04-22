Luis Castillo will take the hill for the Seattle Mariners (9-11) on Saturday, April 22 versus the St. Louis Cardinals (8-12), who will counter with Miles Mikolas. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET at T-Mobile Park.

The Mariners are favored in this one, at -160, while the underdog Cardinals have +135 odds to win. The total is 7.5 runs for the contest (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds on the under).

Cardinals vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Castillo - SEA (2-0, 0.73 ERA) vs Mikolas - STL (0-1, 8.10 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have been favored 15 times and won seven, or 46.7%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, the Mariners have a 4-2 record (winning 66.7% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Seattle, based on the moneyline, is 61.5%.

The Mariners have a 5-3 record from the eight games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in five games this year and have walked away with the win one time (20%) in those games.

The Cardinals have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +135.

Over the past 10 games, the Cardinals have been underdogs just once and lost that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Cardinals vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+185) Brendan Donovan 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+240) Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+190) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+240) Tommy Edman 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+275)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 2nd Win NL Central +190 - 2nd

