Dillon Brooks and his Memphis Grizzlies teammates match up versus the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday.

In a 103-93 win over the Lakers (his last action) Brooks put up 12 points.

Below, we dig into Brooks' stats and trends to help you find the most appealing prop bets.

Dillon Brooks Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 14.3 14.9 Rebounds 3.5 3.3 3.5 Assists 2.5 2.6 2.7 PRA 20.5 20.2 21.1 PR -- 17.6 18.4 3PM 2.5 2.0 2.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Dillon Brooks' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Dillon Brooks Insights vs. the Lakers

Brooks has taken 13.6 shots per game this season and made 5.4 per game, which account for 13.1% and 10.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's put up 6.0 threes per game, or 15.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Brooks' opponents, the Lakers, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking second with 104.8 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies average the sixth-most possessions per game with 104.1.

On defense, the Lakers have given up 116.6 points per contest, which is 20th-best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Lakers have allowed 44.9 rebounds per game, which puts them 25th in the NBA.

The Lakers allow 25.7 assists per game, 15th-ranked in the NBA.

The Lakers are the 18th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 12.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Dillon Brooks vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/19/2023 23 12 1 3 2 0 0 4/16/2023 29 15 4 2 2 0 0 3/7/2023 27 13 1 0 3 1 0 2/28/2023 27 7 3 2 2 0 2 1/20/2023 31 9 6 3 1 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Brooks or any of his Grizzlies teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.