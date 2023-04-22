The Los Angeles Lakers are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE. The series is tied 1-1. The matchup has an over/under of 221.5 points.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Odds & Info

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -4.5 221.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats

Memphis has played 56 games this season that finished with a combined score over 221.5 points.

Memphis' contests this season have a 229.9-point average over/under, 8.4 more points than this game's point total.

Memphis has a 40-42-0 record against the spread this year.

The Grizzlies have been victorious in three, or 15.8%, of the 19 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Memphis has not won as an underdog of +170 or more on the moneyline this season in six games with those odds or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Memphis has a 37% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 221.5 % of Games Over 221.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lakers 59 72% 117.2 234.1 116.6 229.6 232.1 Grizzlies 56 68.3% 116.9 234.1 113 229.6 230.9

Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends

Memphis is 3-7 against the spread and 5-5 overall over its past 10 contests.

Five of the Grizzlies' last 10 outings have gone over the total.

In 2022-23 against the spread, Memphis has a better winning percentage at home (.610, 25-16-0 record) than away (.366, 15-26-0).

The Grizzlies average only 0.3 more points per game (116.9) than the Lakers give up (116.6).

Memphis is 28-13 against the spread and 34-7 overall when it scores more than 116.6 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Betting Splits

Lakers and Grizzlies Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lakers 41-41 10-5 44-38 Grizzlies 40-42 2-6 37-45

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Point Insights

Lakers Grizzlies 117.2 Points Scored (PG) 116.9 6 NBA Rank (PPG) 8 31-19 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 28-13 34-16 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 34-7 116.6 Points Allowed (PG) 113 20 NBA Rank (PAPG) 11 28-17 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 33-22 28-17 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 41-14

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.