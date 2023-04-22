The injury report for the Memphis Grizzlies (51-31) ahead of their NBA playoffs opening round game 3 against the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) currently has four players. The playoff matchup begins at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, April 22 from Crypto.com Arena.

Watch Lakers vs. Grizzlies with Fubo!

The teams square off again after the Grizzlies defeated the Lakers 103-93 on Wednesday. In the Grizzlies' win, Xavier Tillman scored 22 points (and added 13 rebounds and three assists), while LeBron James scored 28 in the losing effort for the Lakers.

Rep your team with officially licensed Grizzlies gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Steven Adams C Out Knee 8.6 11.6 2.3 Ja Morant PG Questionable Hand 26.2 5.9 8.1 Brandon Clarke PF Out For Season Achilles 10.0 5.5 1.3 Jake LaRavia PF Out Calf 3.0 1.8 0.6

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Lakers Injuries: Dennis Schroder: Questionable (Achilles), Anthony Davis: Questionable (Foot), LeBron James: Questionable (Foot)

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Grizzlies Season Insights

The Grizzlies' 116.9 points per game are only 0.3 more points than the 116.6 the Lakers give up to opponents.

Memphis has put together a 34-7 record in games it scores more than 116.6 points.

The Grizzlies are averaging 116.2 points per game in their last 10 games, which is 0.7 fewer points than their average for the season (116.9).

Memphis hits 12.0 three-pointers per game (16th in the league), while its opponents have made 13.0 on average.

The Grizzlies' 112.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 14th in the NBA, and the 108.3 points they concede per 100 possessions rank second in the league.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Lakers -5 220

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.