After batting .263 with two doubles, a home run, five walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Seattle Mariners (who will start Luis Castillo) at 9:40 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

  • Arenado leads St. Louis with a slugging percentage of .405, fueled by five extra-base hits.
  • Among qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage, and 98th in slugging.
  • In 75.0% of his 20 games this season, Arenado has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
  • In 20 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
  • Arenado has picked up an RBI in six games this year (30.0%), with more than one RBI in four of them (20.0%).
  • In eight games this year (40.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 7
9 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (85.7%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (42.9%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (28.6%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The Mariners pitching staff is 15th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mariners' 3.62 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to allow 13 home runs (0.7 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
  • Castillo gets the start for the Mariners, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a .73 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, the right-hander threw seven scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
  • The 30-year-old's .73 ERA ranks second, .608 WHIP ranks first, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 27th among qualifying pitchers this season.
