Tyler O'Neill Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Mariners - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tyler O'Neill -- hitting .313 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the mound, on April 22 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Diamondbacks.
Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Tyler O'Neill At The Plate
- O'Neill is batting .276 with three doubles, two home runs and five walks.
- O'Neill has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this year (12 of 18), with at least two hits four times (22.2%).
- He has gone deep in two of 18 games played this season, and in 3.2% of his plate appearances.
- O'Neill has driven in a run in three games this year (16.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in seven games this season (38.9%), including three multi-run games (16.7%).
Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|6
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Mariners have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.62).
- The Mariners allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (13 total, 0.7 per game).
- Castillo makes the start for the Mariners, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a .73 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 24 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks second in ERA (.73), first in WHIP (.608), and 25th in K/9 (9.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
