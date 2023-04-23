After batting .270 with three doubles and three walks in his past 10 games, Brendan Donovan and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Seattle Mariners (who will start Chris Flexen) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Chris Flexen

Chris Flexen TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brendan Donovan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

Donovan is hitting .254 with three doubles, two home runs and five walks.

Donovan has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 18 games this season, with more than one hit in 16.7% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in two of 18 games played this year, and in 2.7% of his plate appearances.

Donovan has driven in a run in three games this season (16.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 38.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (16.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 6 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings