Sunday's game between the Seattle Mariners (10-11) and St. Louis Cardinals (8-13) going head to head at T-Mobile Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Mariners, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 4:10 PM ET on April 23.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Seattle Mariners will send Chris Flexen (0-3) to the mound, while Jack Flaherty (1-2) will get the nod for the St. Louis Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW

Cardinals vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Mariners 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Cardinals Performance Insights

Over their last 10 games, the Cardinals have been favored twice and lost each contest.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The Cardinals have not covered the runline in any of their previous 10 matchups (one of those games had a runline).

The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in six games this year and have walked away with the win one time (16.7%) in those games.

St. Louis has a win-loss record of 1-5 when favored by -110 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 52.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging 4.6 runs per game (97 total), St. Louis is the 14th-highest scoring team in the majors.

The Cardinals have pitched to a 4.74 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

Cardinals Schedule