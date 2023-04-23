On Sunday, April 23 at 4:10 PM ET, the Seattle Mariners (10-11) host the St. Louis Cardinals (8-13) at T-Mobile Park. Chris Flexen will get the ball for the Mariners, while Jack Flaherty will take the mound for the Cardinals.

Oddsmakers list the Mariners as -110 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Cardinals -110 moneyline odds to win. The contest's over/under is set at 9 runs.

Cardinals vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Flexen - SEA (0-3, 7.79 ERA) vs Flaherty - STL (1-2, 2.95 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have won eight, or 50%, of the 16 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Mariners have an 8-8 record (winning 50% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Seattle, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.

The Mariners have a 6-2 record from the eight games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Cardinals have been victorious in one of the six contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Cardinals have been victorious one time in six chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or longer on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Cardinals have been underdogs twice and lost both games.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 2nd Win NL Central +190 - 2nd

