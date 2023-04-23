The Cleveland Cavaliers, Donovan Mitchell included, square off versus the New York Knicks at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Mitchell tallied 22 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals in his previous game, which ended in a 99-79 loss against the Knicks.

With prop bets available for Mitchell, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Donovan Mitchell Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 28.5 28.3 33.0 Rebounds 4.5 4.3 5.0 Assists 5.5 4.4 4.6 PRA 38.5 37 42.6 PR -- 32.6 38 3PM 3.5 3.6 4.1



Donovan Mitchell Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, Donovan Mitchell has made 10.0 shots per game, which accounts for 19.9% of his team's total makes.

He's made 3.6 threes per game, or 25.8% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Mitchell's opponents, the Knicks, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 23rd, averaging 101.0 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers average 98.7 per game, fewest among NBA teams.

On defense, the Knicks have given up 113.1 points per contest, which is 12th-best in the league.

The Knicks concede 42.0 rebounds per contest, ranking seventh in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Knicks are ranked 13th in the NBA, allowing 25.1 per game.

The Knicks give up 13.0 made 3-pointers per game, 25th-ranked in the league.

Donovan Mitchell vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/21/2023 38 22 7 5 2 0 2 4/18/2023 39 17 2 13 2 1 2 4/15/2023 44 38 5 8 6 1 3 3/31/2023 40 42 4 5 6 1 0 1/24/2023 38 24 8 8 6 1 4 12/4/2022 40 23 4 5 2 1 0 10/30/2022 37 38 3 12 8 2 1

