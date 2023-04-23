The St. Louis Cardinals and Lars Nootbaar, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Chris Flexen and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mariners Starter: Chris Flexen
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

  • Nootbaar is hitting .200 with a home run and 13 walks.
  • In four of seven games this season, Nootbaar got a hit, but only one each time.
  • He has homered in one of seven games, and in 3.2% of his plate appearances.
  • Nootbaar has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored in five games this year (71.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 2
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Mariners have a 3.63 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Mariners give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (14 total, 0.7 per game).
  • Flexen (0-3) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his fourth start of the season. He has a 7.79 ERA in 17 1/3 innings pitched, with 11 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.79, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents have a .306 batting average against him.
