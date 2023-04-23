On Sunday, Nolan Arenado (.342 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Flexen. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Chris Flexen

Chris Flexen TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Arenado? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado leads St. Louis with a slugging percentage of .398, fueled by five extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 44th, his on-base percentage ranks 75th, and he is 102nd in the league in slugging.

Arenado has picked up a hit in 16 of 21 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.

In 21 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

In seven games this season (33.3%), Arenado has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (19.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In eight games this year (38.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 8 9 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (87.5%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (37.5%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (25.0%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (50.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings