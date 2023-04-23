The Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves will go head to head in a decisive Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Nuggets vs. Timberwolves matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSN, and ALT

TNT, BSN, and ALT Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Nuggets have a +273 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.3 points per game. They're putting up 115.8 points per game to rank 12th in the league and are giving up 112.5 per contest to rank eighth in the NBA.

The Timberwolves have a -3 scoring differential, putting up 115.8 points per game (12th in league) and allowing 115.8 (18th in NBA).

The teams combine to score 231.6 points per game, 8.1 more points than this matchup's point total.

These teams surrender a combined 228.3 points per game, 4.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Denver has compiled a 44-36-2 ATS record so far this year.

Minnesota has compiled a 39-42-1 record against the spread this year.

