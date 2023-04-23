The Denver Nuggets are 4.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on Sunday, starting at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, BSN, and ALT. The Nuggets hold a 3-0 series lead. The over/under for the matchup is set at 223.5.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • TV: TNT, BSN, and ALT
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Nuggets -4.5 223.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

  • Denver and its opponents have combined to score more than 223.5 points in 55 of 82 games this season.
  • Denver's outings this year have an average point total of 228.3, 4.8 more points than this game's over/under.
  • The Nuggets have gone 45-37-0 ATS this season.
  • This season, Denver has been favored 61 times and won 43, or 70.5%, of those games.
  • This season, Denver has won 33 of its 43 games, or 76.7%, when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for the Nuggets.

Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats

  • Minnesota and its opponents have combined to score more than 223.5 points in 46 of 82 games this season.
  • Minnesota has a 231.6-point average over/under in its contests this season, 8.1 more points than this game's point total.
  • Minnesota's ATS record is 38-43-0 this season.
  • The Timberwolves have been chosen as underdogs in 43 games this year and have walked away with the win 21 times (48.8%) in those games.
  • Minnesota has a record of 8-11, a 42.1% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +155 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • Minnesota has an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 223.5 % of Games Over 223.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Nuggets 55 67.1% 115.8 231.6 112.5 228.3 229.9
Timberwolves 46 56.1% 115.8 231.6 115.8 228.3 231.1

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

  • The Nuggets are 7-3 against the spread and 5-5 overall in their past 10 games.
  • The Nuggets have gone over the total in four of their past 10 games.
  • Denver has a better record against the spread when playing at home (25-16-0) than it does in away games (20-21-0).
  • The 115.8 points per game the Nuggets average are the same as the Timberwolves allow.
  • Denver is 30-12 against the spread and 38-4 overall when scoring more than 115.8 points.

Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends

  • Minnesota is 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its last 10 games.
  • The Timberwolves have hit the over in four of their past 10 games.
  • Against the spread, Minnesota has had better results on the road (21-20-0) than at home (17-23-0).
  • The Timberwolves' 115.8 points per game are only 3.3 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets give up to opponents.
  • Minnesota is 26-18 against the spread and 29-16 overall when it scores more than 112.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits

Nuggets and Timberwolves Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Nuggets 45-37 26-21 38-44
Timberwolves 38-43 14-10 37-45

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Point Insights

Nuggets Timberwolves
115.8
Points Scored (PG)
 115.8
12
NBA Rank (PPG)
 12
30-12
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 26-18
38-4
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 29-16
112.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 115.8
8
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 18
36-14
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 26-16
41-9
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 30-13

