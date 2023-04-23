Paul Goldschmidt Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Mariners - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Paul Goldschmidt (.311 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 89 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Flexen. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Chris Flexen
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with an OBP of .400 this season while batting .280 with 14 walks and 12 runs scored.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 56th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 24th and he is 78th in slugging.
- Goldschmidt has reached base via a hit in 14 games this year (of 20 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
- He has gone deep in two of 20 games played this year, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
- In seven games this season (35.0%), Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 45.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (15.0%).
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|8
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (62.5%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (50.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (37.5%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Mariners have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.63).
- The Mariners surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (14 total, 0.7 per game).
- Flexen makes the start for the Mariners, his fourth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 7.79 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.79, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .306 batting average against him.
