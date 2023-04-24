The St. Louis Cardinals and Tommy Edman will take the field against Michael Conforto and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on Monday, with the first pitch at 9:45 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals are ninth in baseball with 27 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

St. Louis ranks eighth in baseball, slugging .433.

The Cardinals' .269 batting average is fourth-best in MLB.

St. Louis has the No. 14 offense in baseball, scoring 4.7 runs per game (104 total runs).

The Cardinals are third in baseball with a .347 on-base percentage.

Cardinals batters strike out 8.4 times per game, the 10th-fewest strikeouts in the majors.

The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by St. Louis' pitching staff ranks 12th in the majors.

St. Louis' 4.66 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cardinals average MLB's fifth-worst WHIP (1.446).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Jordan Montgomery (2-2 with a 4.84 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his fifth of the season.

In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the lefty went four innings, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 4/18/2023 Diamondbacks L 8-7 Home Jordan Montgomery Drey Jameson 4/19/2023 Diamondbacks W 14-5 Home Jake Woodford Madison Bumgarner 4/21/2023 Mariners L 5-2 Away Steven Matz George Kirby 4/22/2023 Mariners L 5-4 Away Miles Mikolas Luis Castillo 4/23/2023 Mariners W 7-3 Away Jack Flaherty Chris Flexen 4/24/2023 Giants - Away Jordan Montgomery Alex Cobb 4/25/2023 Giants - Away Jake Woodford Sean Manaea 4/26/2023 Giants - Away Steven Matz Anthony DeSclafani 4/27/2023 Giants - Away Miles Mikolas Logan Webb 4/28/2023 Dodgers - Away Jack Flaherty Dustin May 4/29/2023 Dodgers - Away Jordan Montgomery Clayton Kershaw

