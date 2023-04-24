The Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies are playing in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 4 on tap.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Lakers vs. Grizzlies matchup.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, SportsNet LA, and BSSE

TNT, SportsNet LA, and BSSE Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Lakers have a +47 scoring differential, putting up 117.2 points per game (sixth in the league) and giving up 116.6 (20th in the NBA).

The Grizzlies outscore opponents by 3.9 points per game (posting 116.9 points per game, eighth in league, and conceding 113.0 per contest, 11th in NBA) and have a +323 scoring differential.

The teams combine to score 234.1 points per game, 11.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Combined, these teams surrender 229.6 points per game, 7.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Los Angeles has covered 40 times in 82 chances against the spread this season.

Memphis has put together a 36-41-5 ATS record so far this year.

Looking to place a futures bet on the Grizzlies? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.