See the injury report for the Memphis Grizzlies (51-31), which currently includes three players listed, as the Grizzlies prepare for their NBA playoffs opening round game 4 with the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) at Crypto.com Arena on Monday, April 24 at 10:00 PM ET.

The Lakers will look for another victory over the Grizzlies following a 111-101 win on Saturday. Anthony Davis topped the Lakers in the win with 31 points, while Ja Morant had 45 in the losing effort for the Grizzlies.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Steven Adams C Out Knee 8.6 11.6 2.3 Brandon Clarke PF Out For Season Achilles 10 5.5 1.3 Jake LaRavia PF Out Calf 3 1.8 0.6

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Lakers Injuries: Dennis Schroder: Questionable (Achilles), Anthony Davis: Questionable (Foot), LeBron James: Questionable (Foot)

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: TNT, SportsNet LA, and BSSE

Grizzlies Season Insights

The Grizzlies put up only 0.3 more points per game (116.9) than the Lakers give up to opponents (116.6).

When it scores more than 116.6 points, Memphis is 34-7.

The Grizzlies have performed worse offensively over their previous 10 games, putting up 115 points per contest, 1.9 fewer points their than season average of 116.9.

Memphis connects on 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league), while its opponents have made 13 on average.

The Grizzlies rank 14th in the league averaging 112.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are second, allowing 108.3 points per 100 possessions.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Lakers -4.5 222

