The St. Louis Cardinals, including Paul Goldschmidt (.205 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Monday at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Paul Goldschmidt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

  • Goldschmidt has six doubles, two home runs and 15 walks while hitting .278.
  • Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 60th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 21st and he is 85th in slugging.
  • Goldschmidt has picked up a hit in 15 of 21 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.
  • He has gone deep in two of 21 games played this year, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.
  • In seven games this season (33.3%), Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 47.6% of his games this season (10 of 21), with two or more runs four times (19.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 9
9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (55.6%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.77).
  • The Giants rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (28 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Cobb gets the start for the Giants, his fifth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 2.79 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the New York Mets while allowing hits.
  • The 35-year-old has a 2.79 ERA and 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .313 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.