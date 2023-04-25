After batting .129 with two doubles, three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Dylan Carlson and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the San Francisco Giants (who will start John Brebbia) at 9:45 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Mariners.

Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Giants Starter: John Brebbia

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Dylan Carlson At The Plate

Carlson has three doubles and three walks while batting .205.

In six of 15 games this season (40.0%), Carlson has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In 15 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

Carlson has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored in five games this year (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 4 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings