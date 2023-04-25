Lars Nootbaar -- 1-for-4 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the San Francisco Giants, with John Brebbia on the mound, on April 25 at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: John Brebbia

John Brebbia TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

Nootbaar is hitting .276 with a double, two home runs and 13 walks.

In six of nine games this season, Nootbaar has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in two of nine games played this year, and in 5% of his plate appearances.

Nootbaar has driven in a run in three games this year (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least once six times this year (66.7%), including one multi-run game.

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 4 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

