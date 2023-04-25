Lars Nootbaar -- 1-for-4 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the San Francisco Giants, with John Brebbia on the mound, on April 25 at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: John Brebbia
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

  • Nootbaar is hitting .276 with a double, two home runs and 13 walks.
  • In six of nine games this season, Nootbaar has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has hit a home run in two of nine games played this year, and in 5% of his plate appearances.
  • Nootbaar has driven in a run in three games this year (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored at least once six times this year (66.7%), including one multi-run game.

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 4
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff is ninth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.47).
  • The Giants rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (29 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Brebbia starts for the first time this season for the Giants.
  • The 32-year-old right-hander pitched in relief in his last outing this season, one of 10 appearances so far.
  • He has a 5.63 ERA and 13.5 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .207 against him over his 10 games this season.
