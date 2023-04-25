The Denver Nuggets, Nikola Jokic included, will play at 9:00 PM on Tuesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Jokic, in his last game (April 23 loss against the Timberwolves) put up 43 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and two steals.

In this article, we break down Jokic's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Nikola Jokic Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 24.5 23.2 Rebounds 11.5 11.8 11.7 Assists 8.5 9.8 8.7 PRA 45.5 46.1 43.6 PR -- 36.3 34.9 3PM 0.5 0.8 1.1



Nikola Jokic Insights vs. the Timberwolves

This season, he's put up 14.4% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 14.8 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 5.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.8 per game.

Jokic's Nuggets average 99.5 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Timberwolves are one of the league's fastest, ranking seventh with 104 possessions per contest.

Giving up 115.8 points per game, the Timberwolves are the 18th-ranked squad in the league on defense.

The Timberwolves allow 44.7 rebounds per game, ranking 22nd in the league.

The Timberwolves are the 10th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 25 assists per game.

Giving up 12.3 made 3-pointers per contest, the Timberwolves are the 16th-ranked team in the NBA.

Nikola Jokic vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/23/2023 39 43 11 6 5 0 2 4/21/2023 38 20 11 12 2 0 1 4/19/2023 37 27 9 9 1 0 0 4/16/2023 28 13 14 6 0 0 1 2/7/2023 28 20 12 16 0 1 1 1/18/2023 31 31 11 13 0 0 1 1/2/2023 33 24 7 9 1 0 2

