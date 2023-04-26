Brendan Donovan Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Giants - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Brendan Donovan (.314 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles and a walk) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Anthony DeSclafani. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Giants.
Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Brendan Donovan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Brendan Donovan At The Plate
- Donovan has three doubles, two home runs and five walks while hitting .264.
- Donovan has reached base via a hit in 13 games this year (of 20 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- He has gone deep in two of 20 games played this year, and in 2.5% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this season (15.0%), Donovan has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 35.0% of his games this year (seven of 20), he has scored, and in three of those games (15.0%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|8
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (50.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 12th in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.45).
- Giants pitchers combine to allow 30 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- DeSclafani (1-1) takes the mound for the Giants in his fifth start of the season. He has a 2.63 ERA in 24 2/3 innings pitched, with 21 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the New York Mets, the right-hander threw five innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 33-year-old's 2.63 ERA ranks 16th, .875 WHIP ranks 11th, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 44th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.